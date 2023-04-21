HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution in assets case

April 21, 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday dismissed KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar’s plea challenging the State Government’s decision seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the Government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

In 2017, the Income Tax (IT) Department had conducted searches on several properties belonging to Shivakumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had begun its investigation based on the IT probe.

In 2019, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s Government had sanctioned an investigation against Shivakumar. In 2020, the CBI had also registered an FIR with the permission of the State Government. Based on this case, the Bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by Shivakumar, challenging the permission to prosecute him.

Earlier, the CBI had assessed the property after the Karnataka Congress chief had made a statement that he is a farmer and that he got his income from agriculture. According to the affidavit filed by Shivakumar, his total assets and those of his family members has been pegged at a combined value of Rs. 1,414 crore. Shivakumar holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his brother D.K. Suresh.