HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution in assets case
News

HC rejects Shivakumar’s petition against prosecution in assets case

April 21, 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday dismissed KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar’s plea challenging the State Government’s decision seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar, who had questioned the legality of the Government’s move, had filed an application seeking cancellation of the order for a CBI probe. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

In 2017, the Income Tax (IT) Department had conducted searches on several properties belonging to Shivakumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had begun its investigation based on the IT probe.

In 2019, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s Government had sanctioned an investigation against Shivakumar. In 2020, the CBI had also registered an FIR with the permission of the State Government. Based on this case, the Bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by Shivakumar, challenging the permission to prosecute him.

Earlier, the CBI had assessed the property after the Karnataka Congress chief had made a statement that he is a farmer and that he got his income from agriculture. According to the affidavit filed by Shivakumar, his total assets and those of his family members has been pegged at a combined value of Rs. 1,414 crore. Shivakumar holds 12 bank accounts, some of which are jointly managed by his                                      brother D.K. Suresh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching