Injured tigress successfully treated and released back
News, Top Stories

Injured tigress successfully treated and released back

April 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An injured tigress, which was found limping in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), was successfully treated through a surgical procedure and has been released back to the forest.

The injured tigress was found limping in the tourist area four days back and the tigress was identified with the help of the ‘Tiger cell.’ After taking approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), the movement of the tigress was monitored for two days and with the help of tamed elephants, the tigress was tranquillised by the veterinarian.

Later, a team of Forest officials comprising NTR Director Harshakumar, Kodagu Conservator of Forests (CF) B.N.N. Murthy, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rangaswamy, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Siddaraju and Harshith captured the injured tigress and a surgical procedure was performed successfully.

The tigress was later released back to the forest. Forest officials said that the movement of the tigress is being monitored.

This is a first-of-its-kind effort by the Forest Department in treating a wild animal and releasing it back into the forest, as usually, injured wild animals found in the fringes of forests and human habitats are captured and sent to rehabilitation centres, where they are treated and remain there for the rest  of their lives.

But in this case, though the tigress was found injured inside the forest, the Forest officials took the risk of capturing it, treating it and then releasing back to the forest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching