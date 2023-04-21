Injured tigress successfully treated and released back

April 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An injured tigress, which was found limping in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), was successfully treated through a surgical procedure and has been released back to the forest.

The injured tigress was found limping in the tourist area four days back and the tigress was identified with the help of the ‘Tiger cell.’ After taking approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), the movement of the tigress was monitored for two days and with the help of tamed elephants, the tigress was tranquillised by the veterinarian.

Later, a team of Forest officials comprising NTR Director Harshakumar, Kodagu Conservator of Forests (CF) B.N.N. Murthy, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rangaswamy, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Siddaraju and Harshith captured the injured tigress and a surgical procedure was performed successfully.

The tigress was later released back to the forest. Forest officials said that the movement of the tigress is being monitored.

This is a first-of-its-kind effort by the Forest Department in treating a wild animal and releasing it back into the forest, as usually, injured wild animals found in the fringes of forests and human habitats are captured and sent to rehabilitation centres, where they are treated and remain there for the rest of their lives.

But in this case, though the tigress was found injured inside the forest, the Forest officials took the risk of capturing it, treating it and then releasing back to the forest.