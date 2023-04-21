PM Modi calls Eshwarappa; says party stands with him
PM Modi calls Eshwarappa; says party stands with him

April 21, 2023

Shivamogga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with former BJP Minister and senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, one of the most prominent Kuruba (a backward Hindu caste) leaders of the party, this morning, after the latter and his son missed the party ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi praised Eshwarappa and promised that the party will always be with him. The conversation between the two lasted for a little over 30 seconds.

Eshwarappa told the Prime Minister that the BJP will “definitely win” the Assembly polls. “We will definitely win. We seek your blessings. Thank you for speaking to an ordinary party karyakarta (worker) like me and we all are happy that you spoke,” Eshwarappa told Modi.

On Apr. 11, Eshwarappa announced his decision to resign from electoral politics. “I have willingly decided to retire from electoral politics,” Eshwarappa said in a letter to BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

The senior leader also asked Nadda to not consider his name for the Assembly elections. Eshwarappa is a five-time MLA from the Shivamogga Urban  Assembly Constituency.

Earlier in the week, the BJP released its final list and announced that Channabasappa would contest the polls from the Shivamogga Urban Constituency. With this, the party put to rest the aspirations of Eshwarappa’s son K.E. Kantesh, who also wanted to contest from his father’s seat.

While there has been resentment over ticket distribution, on his part, Eshwarappa said that they have their task cut out and have to ensure Channabasappa’s victory by a big margin.

“The BJP has named Channabasappa from Shivamogga. He has worked to build the organisation in the district, served in various roles, and undertaken different responsibilities,” Eshwarappa said.  

