BJP outlines strategies for virtual electoral battle

April 21, 2023

National General Secretary B.L. Santosh speaks on social media messaging and digital ambassadors

Mysore/Mysuru: Like Legislative Assembly elections in States including Uttar Pradesh and certain North-Eastern States, the BJP has recruited thousands of tech-savvy party workers for its online army in Karnataka, a State where cadre-based, booth-level workers form the backbone of politics.

These young recruits will work in the BJP to combat online onslaught, mainly by Congress. For record, BJP was one of the first national parties in India that realised and capitalised on the power of new digital platforms.

BJP’s ‘IT Cell’ is fuelled by a dedicated army of online warriors who work round the clock to ensure the party and its leaders look good online. As part of its strategy to intensify the electoral battle virtually, the BJP had organised a training programme — Digital Workers Meet — for its online workers from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar regions at a private hotel in city this morning.

Over 1,000 online warriors are attending the event that is being addressed by BJP’s National General Secretary B.L. Santosh. Other leaders like Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP State Secretary Jagadish Hiremani, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State President and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru District (Rural) President Mangala Somashekar are participating in the event.

These IT cell workers quietly sit in war rooms reaching out to millions through social media ensuring round-the-clock social media monitoring and mobilising public opinion in favour of the BJP through successful online campaigns. In his address, Santosh called upon the digital warriors to make sure that the message of the ‘double engine development and anti-corruption Government’ reaches across the State geography. Santosh also called upon them to counter mis-information campaigns unleashed by the Opposition camps including the Congress.

Santosh called for using technology for political communication through social media and spread the information about the beneficiaries of various Central and State Government schemes to act as ambassadors of the party.

BJP workers have been tasked with connecting with such beneficiaries to enlist their support, so they can become digital ambassadors for the party.

“Highlight the BJP’s role in nation building and inform about the various agitations the party has initiated including resistance to former PM Indira Gandhi’s Emergency imposition and opposition to zamindari system and the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Be committed to BJP’s ideology of nation building led by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlight the evils of dynastic politics practised by the Congress,” Santosh told the meeting.