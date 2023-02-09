Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana at Ramakrishnanagar till Feb.12
News

Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana at Ramakrishnanagar till Feb.12

February 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Mahashivaratri festival, Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana has been arranged at the vacant site near Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex on Chaduranga road, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ block in the city till Feb.12.

Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya has organised the annual religious event to enable devotees have darshan of the replicas of popular Dwadasha Jyotirlinga (12 Lingas) idols, installed in several parts of the country, under one roof in the city.

The Shivalingas namely — Somnath in Verawal, Saurashtra region in Gujarat,  Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath near Mandakini, Gadwal, Uttarakhand,  Bhimashankar on the banks of River Bhima, in Khed taluk, near Pune in Maharashtra, Shri Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Trimbakeshwar, in the banks of river Godavari,  Nashik district in Maharashtra, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy at Krishna river bank, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, Vaidyanatha (Baidyanath), in Deoghar, Jharkand,  Nageshvara at Jageshwar in Uttarakhand,  Rameshwara Swamy at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Omkareshwar at Narmada river bank in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh and Ghushmeshwar at Shiwar near Jaipur, Rajasthan — have been installed at Ramakrishnanagar for the benefit  of pious lot in and around the locality.

Discourses

On Monday (Feb.7) Brahmakumari Manjula delivered a discourse on ‘Paramathmana Darshana’, while the discourse of Brahmakumari Sandhya on ‘Srushtiya Aadhi, Madhya, Anthyada Rahasya’ was scheduled last evening.

On Feb.9, Brahmakumari  Rashmi will deliver a discourse on ‘Punarjanmada Vruththantha’, followed by Feb.10, Brahmakumari  Yogeshwari on ‘Rajayoga Dhyanada Moolaka Ashta Shaktigala Prapti’ and Feb.11, Brahmakumari Vani on the achievements of Brahmakumari Ishwariya                                           Vishwavidyalaya.

The devotees can have darshan of Dwadasha Jyotirlingas from 7 am to 9 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching