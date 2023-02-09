Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana at Ramakrishnanagar till Feb.12

February 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Mahashivaratri festival, Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Darshana has been arranged at the vacant site near Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complex on Chaduranga road, Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ block in the city till Feb.12.

Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya has organised the annual religious event to enable devotees have darshan of the replicas of popular Dwadasha Jyotirlinga (12 Lingas) idols, installed in several parts of the country, under one roof in the city.

The Shivalingas namely — Somnath in Verawal, Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath near Mandakini, Gadwal, Uttarakhand, Bhimashankar on the banks of River Bhima, in Khed taluk, near Pune in Maharashtra, Shri Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Trimbakeshwar, in the banks of river Godavari, Nashik district in Maharashtra, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy at Krishna river bank, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, Vaidyanatha (Baidyanath), in Deoghar, Jharkand, Nageshvara at Jageshwar in Uttarakhand, Rameshwara Swamy at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Omkareshwar at Narmada river bank in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh and Ghushmeshwar at Shiwar near Jaipur, Rajasthan — have been installed at Ramakrishnanagar for the benefit of pious lot in and around the locality.

Discourses

On Monday (Feb.7) Brahmakumari Manjula delivered a discourse on ‘Paramathmana Darshana’, while the discourse of Brahmakumari Sandhya on ‘Srushtiya Aadhi, Madhya, Anthyada Rahasya’ was scheduled last evening.

On Feb.9, Brahmakumari Rashmi will deliver a discourse on ‘Punarjanmada Vruththantha’, followed by Feb.10, Brahmakumari Yogeshwari on ‘Rajayoga Dhyanada Moolaka Ashta Shaktigala Prapti’ and Feb.11, Brahmakumari Vani on the achievements of Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya.

The devotees can have darshan of Dwadasha Jyotirlingas from 7 am to 9 pm.