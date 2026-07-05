Leadership is about compassion, says former Tata executive

July 5, 2026

Mysuru: Tata Group of companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan are not merely engines of economic growth but institutions that have had a positive impact on the lives of crores of people across the country, said Bhaskar Bhat, former Managing Director of Titan Ltd.

He was speaking during an interaction on ‘For the Love of India – Leadership Lessons from the Tata Group’ on the opening day of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2026 yesterday.

Bhat said that the Tata Group has influenced society not only by generating employment for lakhs of people but also through its culture of service, empathy and ethical leadership.

Recalling an incident following the terror attack on the Taj nearly two decades ago, in which hundreds of people lost their lives, Bhat said that a woman who had lost her husband declined financial assistance from the Tata Group. Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata later visited her personally.

“The woman told Ratan Tata that his visit meant more to her than any financial help. That incident reflects the Tata Group’s deep commitment to compassion, empathy and service,” he said.

Clarifying that the session was not intended to promote the Tata Group, Bhat said, “We have not come here to publicise the Tatas. We are here to share our experiences of working with the Group and the inspirational stories associated with it.”

Describing the Tata Group as a source of national pride, he said, its larger mission has always been to improve people’s lives through responsible business practices. Entrepreneur Harish Bhat also participated in the interaction.