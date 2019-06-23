‘Learning does not stop at college but eternal’ 12th Graduation Day at JSS Law College

Mysore: “The role of a lawyer in society is very important who should always have a concern for the poor,” asserted Shankrayya B. Vastramath, Principal Secretary Department of Law. He was delivering the address at the 12th Graduation Ceremony of JSS Law College at its premises in Kuvempungar here last evening.

Shankrayya Vastramath asked lawyers to function within the set framework and help to resolve social problems in society. He advised budding lawyers to win the confidence of the clients with honesty and dedication to become popular in the long run.

He opined that law students learn only 20% in college and the rest 80% is learnt in the Court. However, he observed that many young lawyers when there are no cases to handle in the Court they waste time chatting in canteen and just go home. He instead suggested the new lawyers to observe how the senior lawyers argue in the Court and note the points to gain knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, High Court Judge Ravi Malimath said that learning does not stop at college and goes on in the profession eternally. He advised lawyers never to compromise in criminal cases and stressed that greed for money spoils the stature.

Degree certificates were presented to 104 candidates.

The rank winners were: LLM – B.R. Muralidhar; LLB – Venkatesh Soma Reddy, H.M. Bipin, D. Uday Kumar and Milas Arul Naronha; BA, LLB – M. Bhargavi, Tinley Chodan Butia, Matata Pili Rechiyal, Ankita Singh and Meemansa Singh; BBA, LLB – K.P. Sheetal Shetty, Fathima Ibrahim, Christina Swayamprabha Mathiyas, S. Mahalakshmi and Anushri Manoj.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, College Principal Dr. S. Nataraj, retired Principal Dr. K. Suresh and others were present on the occasion.

