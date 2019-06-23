MUDA sacks 15 outsourced Data Entry Operators

Mysore: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has terminated the services of 15 Data Entry Operators who had been outsourced.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the sacked employees said that they had been working as Data Entry Operators at MUDA for a monthly payment of Rs.12,460 and they have been outsourced through V.S. Security Services.

They alleged that after availing of their services, MUDA sacked them unceremoniously without giving them any kind of notice.

They alleged that MUDA had floated the tender for recruitment of 48 Data Entry Operators for a salary of Rs.20,500 including ESI and PF benefits but V.S. Security Services was crediting just Rs.12,460 to their bank accounts. They said that they were left in the lurch and their future is uncertain.

Reacting to the allegation, Proprietor of V.S. Security Services Nagaraj Bhairi said that he was paying the salaries, PF and other benefits as per the agreement with the employees and MUDA and was crediting salary every month without any delay. “I have been crediting salaries promptly and I have no idea why they were sacked. I have not made any profits out of the salaries and this is a no-profit and no-loss business for me,” he said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj said that the Data Entry Operators were dismissed from service as they were found to be inefficient based on the recommendations of MUDA Superintending Engineers. Efficiency test results showed their poor performance and they lacked professional skills required to easy facilitation of works in MUDA, he added.

The Commissioner said that in the efficiency test, the outsourced employees were graded A, B, C and D as per their performance. Those 15 employees who have scored D have been sacked.

“We cannot have incompetent employees as MUDA is a public service organisation. Having them on board will inconvenience the public,” he said.

