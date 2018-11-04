‘Legal protection of Intellectual Property Rights is essential’

opines Sr. High Court Judge Justice L. Narayana Swamy

Mysuru: A one-day National seminar on ‘Emerging trends in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR): A global perspective’ was organised in memory of Prof. P.M. Chikkaboraiah by Vidyavardhaka Law College at its premises on Seshadri Iyer Road here yesterday.

About 250 Professors, Research Scholars and Law students participated in the seminar.

Inaugurating the programme by lighting the traditional lamp and offering floral tributes to a portrait of Chikkaboraiah, Senior High Court Judge Justice L. Narayana Swamy opined that legal protection of IPR is essential.

He lauded the contribution of Chikkaboraiah to the field of education. He asserted that awareness of law was essential for people in society. He pointed out that the number of legal cases when compared to the country’s population was very less.

Continuing, Narayana Swamy said that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) can bring out phenomenal changes citing the PIL seeking banning of night traffic through Bandipur forest.

Senior Advisor, ALMT Legal Advocate and Solicitor, Bengaluru Dr. Bheemesh delivered the keynote address.

Former MLC D. Madegowda was the chief guest. Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS) President Gundappa Gowda presided. Secretary P. Vishwanath, Treasurer S.N. Lakshminarayana, College Principal K.B. Vasudev and others were present.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vantigodi, Judges Mohammed Muzirullah and Dr. Chandrashekar participated in the event.