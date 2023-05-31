Lending a helping hand to an ailing destitute in city

May 31, 2023

Yoga enthusiast Badari Narayan, who also works as a food delivery man, admits a sick man to K.R. Hospital with NR Cops help

Mysore/Mysuru: A destitute man with injuries in his leg and head was lying on the roadside near Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital Circle in the city. It was around 1 pm and nobody had come to his help, until K.S. Badari Narayan, a motivational speaker and yoga enthusiast, saw him while passing by.

Badari Narayan, who also works as a food delivery man, lends a helping hand to needy people and takes up civic issues besides feeding cows and other stray animals too.

But to Badari Narayan’s surprise no public had come to this old man’s help, mostly suffering from elephantiasis, with one of his legs swollen and even if they want to, most of them don’t know how to reach out to such people.

When Badari Narayan enquired with the people nearby, they told that ‘he (old man) has been lying at the same spot for the past few days and has been spending time, eating bun and biscuits given by generous people.’

People in such cases call the Police patrolling party through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a Pan-India single number – 112, which Badari Narayan also duly did. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Subramani attached to Narasimharaja Police Station came along with 108 ambulance.

Now the old man is admitted at K.R. Hospital and calls himself as Basaiah. He has lost his memory, but after his treatment, he will be shifted to the Beggars Home, only if he gives the consent, says Badari Narayan.

There are many such people crying for help. What they need is a helping hand, like in the above case. What we have to do is open up, both mentally and physically to rescue such people found in abundance on the streets, feels Badari Narayan, a concerned citizen of Mysuru.

Badari Narayan has appealed others to help such needy people by just calling 112 toll-free number. They will arrange 108 ambulance and rush them to Government Hospital. ‘In the case of strangers, a written information is enough for the doctors to start treatment to save their lives. If possible shift such patients to destitute centre after their recovery,’ he urged.