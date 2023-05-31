Mime show, jatha mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’

May 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking World No Tobacco Day, the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, District Surveillance Unit and District Tobacco Control Unit, MMC&RI, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology and other organisations had organised an awareness rally in city this morning to spread a message on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

Speaking at the event organised in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, at the North Gate of Mysore Palace, District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary B.G. Dinesh said that by observing World No Tobacco Day, one should convince tobacco addicts to shun consumption of tobacco products by creating awareness about the ill-effects about tobacco consumption.

“Consumption and manufacturing of tobacco products were increasing every year which is alarming. Forest land is being converted to grow tobacco and consumption of tobacco products should be controlled,” the Judge said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who too spoke, said that though warnings about the dangers of tobacco consumption is printed on tobacco products’ packs, it has not brought tobacco products consumption under control.

“Consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes, gutka etc. is like slow death, which is the main cause for cancer. 90 percent of patients admitted at KIDWAI in Bengaluru suffer from cancer due to direct or indirect consumption of tobacco. Youths are getting used to tobacco which is dangerous to them. Manufacture and sale of tobacco products should be brought under control and tobacco growers should switch to alternate crops,” the DC added.

Earlier, a mime show on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption was staged.

Later, students of various Nursing Colleges in city, carrying placards with messages on the dangers of tobacco consumption took out an awareness jatha on the main thoroughfares of city.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Mohammed Siraj and others were present.