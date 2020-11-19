Leopard trapped at Hunsur
November 19, 2020

Hunsur: A leopard, that was raiding villages and killing livestock, has been caught by the Forest Department. The 4-year-old leopard walked into the cage and got trapped yesterday. 

Following the leopard killing two goats, two sheep, five dogs and one calf, belonging to the villagers of DoddaHunsur, they had lodged a complaint with the Forest Dept. and had urged the officials to trap the leopard and relocate it elsewhere. 

Following their appeal, the Forest Dept. officials had placed a cage in the field of Bheemaiah at DoddaHunsur and had tied a dog as a bait to lure the leopard. The leopard, for a easy meal, walked into the cage in the wee hours of yesterday and got trapped. 

DCF Poovaiah and ACF Somappa supervised RFO Sandeep, DRFO Mallikarjunaswamy, Watcher Shiva Shekar, Manohar and Satish in the trapping operation. 

The trapped leopard was later released into D.B. Kuppe Range of Antharasanthe Zone in Nagarahole Reserve Forest.

