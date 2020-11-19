Voter list revision drive begins in city
November 19, 2020

To conclude on Dec.17

Mysore/Mysuru: The month-long special voter list revision drive in the three Assembly segments of the city — Krishnaraja (KR), Narasimharaja (NR) and Chamaraja — began yesterday. The drive has been undertaken following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As a first step in this regard, the MCC yesterday published the draft voter list at all the 790 polling booths in the city. The members of the public can go through these lists and  file their claims and objections, if any.

During the month-long  drive, fresh voters who complete 18 years of age as on Jan.1, 2021, can register for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by filling up Form-6. 

Apart from new inclusions, the people can seek any corrections, name deletions, change of address etc. However, those who have applied for name inclusion, name deletions etc., during the earlier drive conducted from Jan.1,2020 need not apply again. The drive will take place on all working days from 10 am till 5.30 pm. Besides, the special drive will also take place on Sundays — Nov. 22, 29 and Dec.6.

The members of the public can visit their respective polling booths  and submit their application to the Booth Level Officer (BLO), according to MCC Election Branch Deputy Tahsildar Prakash.

The citizens can also apply online https://www.nvsp.in. The special voter list revision drive will go on till Dec.17.

