National Hiking Day: City trekkers climb Kabbal Durga Fort

November 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the hue and cry of COVID-19 since last one year, the trekker’s fraternity had not gone out since long and everybody were lingering out for outdoors and the National Hiking Day 2020 came as a blessing in disguise, for us to step out of the home and go outdoor, connect with the nature and imbibe the spirit of the adventure, says Namitha Nagaraj of IBM, Bengaluru.

Tiger Adventure Foundation, in association with The Mountain Goat, had organised a trek to Kabbal Durga Fort in Sathanur region as part of National Hiking Day on Nov. 17.

About six participants participated in the trek to the Kabbal Durga from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hunsur. They hailed from different profession like poultry farmer, house wife, software professional, Govt. servants and business entrepreneur.

The day was celebrated to expose the families and the professionals to the nature and to give them a feel of the wilderness, says Sumangala Danthi, a housewife from Mysuru.

After ascending on the Fort, Praveen of Buhalli village, gave insight into Kabbal Durga Fort, and explained the legendary stories of the ruined Fort which was held by Hyder Ali after defeating the Maratha Chief Murari Rao Ghorpade in the 18th century and on the top, it has got Bheemalilngeshwara and Kabbalamma Temple too.

The organisation had taken all the precautionary measures of the COVID-19 in the travel and in the trek too, says Bharath Somashekar of the All India Institute of the Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

Sharing his experience, Karan Manjunath, a poultry farmer from Mysuru, says: “though I studied in Mysuru, had not gone on a trail like this during academic days, but going on an adventure trail like this and exposure to bouldering, crossing the dangerous path on the trail was totally a enthralling experience.”

The programme was co-ordinated by DSD Solanki, an ardent adventure enthusiast and the Chairman of Tiger Adventure Foundation.