Bengaluru Tech Summit: Digital India has become a way of life: PM Modi

November 19, 2020

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative but it has become a way of life.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit’ through video-conferencing this morning, he said thanks to Digital India, the nation has witnessed a more human-centric approach to development. Using technology on such a large scale has brought about several life changes for our citizens. The benefits are for everyone to see. The Government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions, but it has made technology a key part of all schemes, he said.

“Our governance model is technology first. Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers receive monetary support in one click. At the peak of Covid-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper and quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels. If India is successfully operating the world’s largest Healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, it is due to a big role of technology. This scheme has specially helped the poor of India. Now, they no longer have to worry about access to top quality and affordable healthcare in any part of India.”

He said the Government of India has used the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. Internet came to India around 25 years ago. As per a report, the number of internet connections recently crossed the 750 million milestone. Over half of these numbers joined in the last four years only. Technology is the prime reason the schemes have gone beyond files and changed lives of people at such a speed and scale. Today, when they are able to help the poor build their home at an unprecedented scale, it was due to technology.