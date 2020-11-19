Jayalakshmipuram Police hold COVID awareness drive at Kukkarahalli Lake
News

November 19, 2020

Distribute about 150 face masks to morning walkers

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its month-long COVID-19 awareness drive, Jayalakshmipuram Police conducted a session to morning walkers, especially senior citizens, at Kukkarahalli Lake this morning.

Led by Inspector Rajesh, the Police team, which got all senior citizens who had come for their morning walk together, advised them to stay at home as they could easily contract the virus. 

The Police also asked the senior citizens to walk at home or in the compound or on the terrace and refrain from moving outside for their safety. 

The Cops also distributed handbills containing messages and information pertaining to the precautions to be taken to prevent contracting and spreading Coronavirus.

Face masks distributed

During the drive, the Police found many walkers not wearing face masks while a few were found wearing face masks on their chin instead of coving their mouth and nose. The Cops advised them to wear face masks correctly and distributed about 150 face masks to those who had not worn them.

Car owners were also advised to wear masks irrespective of the number of occupants as there was an order making it mandatory to wear face mask even if only one person was travelling in the car.

Yesterday, similar drives were conducted by V.V. Puram and Mandi Police in their jurisdictions. 

While V.V. Puram Police, led by Sub-Inspector Radha and staff, conducted the drive at the community centre at Manjunatapura, Mandi Inspector Narayanaswamy, along with ASI Jairaj and team, conducted the awareness drive near the Private Bus Stand on Sayyaji Rao Road.

READ ALSO  Health experts train 85 reps on handling covid War Room

The Police personnel urged the public to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and to take all necessary precautions to prevent contracting the virus and spreading the same.

