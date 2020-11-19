State Govt. releases Rs.634 crore towards KSRTC staff salary dues

November 19, 2020

Bengaluru: The State Government has released Rs.634 crore towards three months pending salary of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

The staff and employees of the State Transport Corporation were unhappy over non-payment of salary even for Deepavali.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister LaxmanSavadi took up this matter with Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and had requested him to release the money from the State treasury since the KSRTC did not have funds due to COVID-19 effect.

Responding to the plea, the CM had directed the Finance Department to immediately release Rs.634 crore (75 per cent of the salary grant) towards pending salary of the employees. The rest 25 per cent must be mobilised by the KSRTC.

This has helped in disbursement of salary to 1.30 lakh employees working in KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC. The collection had been badly hit due to non-operation of buses during Janata Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check spreading of pandemic.