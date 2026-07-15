‘Let Suttur Seer inaugurate Dasara festivities this year’
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‘Let Suttur Seer inaugurate Dasara festivities this year’

July 15, 2026

Mysuru: The State Government should name Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji to inaugurate Dasara-2026 atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 11, said BJP MLC Raghu Kautilya.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, he urged the Government to consider the Seer’s services to the society as a whole.

The 11-day Dasara festivities will be held from Oct. 11 to 21.

Commenting on the Congress Government’s Dasara plans, Raghu said that as the Government prepares for the Nada Habba, it should also take care to protect all heritage structures in the city.

“Many of the heritage structures, including the old DC Office, Lansdowne building etc., are in shambles. The Chief Minister should take part in Dasara inauguration with the declaration that heritage structures will be conserved,” he noted.

Besides Suttur Seer, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, who hails from Karnataka, must also be invited for the inaugural event, he demanded.

Bemoaning that most of the Government Stalls in Dasara Exhibition remain incomplete even after a long time since inauguration, he wanted the authorities to ensure timely completion of the same.

He also urged the Government to hand over the responsibility of making Dasara Tableaux to the Revenue and other related Departments every year.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, who also addressed the press meet, said he hoped that the new MCC Commissioner will rise to the expectations  of the people.

Stressing that the MCC should address various issues concerning all localities, he demanded  stricter enforcement of footpath encroachments clearing in the city and that street vendors be allotted suitable alternative spots for carrying out their business.

Targets Home Minister

Targetting the State Home Minister Priyank Kharge for the escape of three convicts from Kalaburagi jail in his home district, Nagendra alleged that the goonda menace was on the rise on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, with several serious crimes regularly being reported.

Urging the Government to fill up potholes on all roads before Dasara, he questioned why the  Government is not  making  public the daily offerings  in  the famed Chamundi Hill temple.

Former Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, party office-bearers Kiran Gowda, Mahesh Raje Urs and others were present at the presss meet.

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