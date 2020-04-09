‘Let us fight Corona unitedly’: DCP urges Muslim brethren

April 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “Let us fight the dreaded Coronavirus unitedly,” urged Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda to Muslim brethren.

Addressing the gathering of Muslim religious leaders of Udayagiri, Shanthinagar, Rajivnagar and other areas during the Coronavirus awareness and peace meets at Meelad Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, the DCP said that the virus spreads to senior citizens, children and patients easily and social distancing in the only way to prevent the virus from spreading.

Apart from the Government, doctors, Police and medical staff, the co-operation of everyone is needed to prevent the disease from spreading as there is no medicine available for the disease yet, the DCP said and urged the gathering not to step out of their houses and help in the eradication of the disease. The DCP also urged the Muslim brethren not to gather for prayers but pray at their house.

Stating that the fight against Coronavirus is not a fight against any religion, caste, individual or community, DCP Prakash Gowda urged everyone to join hands to help fight the virus which was claiming a lot of lives.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar, NR Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar and Inspectors participated in the peace meet.

‘Do not to visit Khabrastan’

Tahafuz-E-Khabrastan Committee (Muslim Burial Ground), Mysuru, in a press release, has requested devotees not to visit the Khabrastan (burial grounds) during the lockdown period as the gates of the burial grounds would be locked besides stating that any person found violating the order would be punishable as per the law.

The Committee has also urged the devotees to offer Namaz and pray for the marhumeen on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat and also pray for the country for peace, harmony and to save people from COVID-19.

The press release also states that the gates of the burial grounds would be opened only in case of any death for which prior permission should be taken from the President/ Secretary of the Committee. People attending the Janaza should follow the limitation of attendees as per the directions by the State Government, the release added.

