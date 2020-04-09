Back-end Offices supplement effectively in efforts of Indian Railways

April 9, 2020

To maintain supply chain during Nationwide lockdown

Mysore/Mysuru: Indian Railways is working in mission mode to maintain supply chain for transportation of all essential commodities such as food grains, edible oils, sugar, salt, petroleum products, vegetables, fruits, etc.

Over 9,000 freight trains are criss-crossing the vast Indian Railways network at higher speeds than in normal times because of de-congestion of trunk routes post total suspension of passenger-carrying trains from Mar.22, 2020.

As many as 25,000 freight wagons carrying essential supplies to the nook and corner of (approximately 3 million tonnes) are moving on Indian Railways each day. Many relaxations in levies have been announced during the lockdown period.

An emergency control room is monitoring the freight movement in the country round-the-clock.

In addition to this, special routes have been identified for running of time-tabled parcel trains to keep supply chains of milk, fruits, vegetables and other edibles intact through close coordination with State Governments to ensure unhindered services.

Railways have already converted over 2,500 passenger coaches as Isolation Coaches that can be used to treat nearly 40,000 patients.

In such complex operations, Human Resource management in a large organisation like Indian Railways is extremely critical for ensuring continuity of processes.

The back-end management is handled adeptly by Departments like Personnel, Accounts and Stores.

Consistent with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) to the Zonal Railways, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has also announced a schedule for implementing ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) System for nearly 50 percent of staff who are not directly involved in train operations and maintenance of fixed and moving assets.

In the wake of total lockdown to beat the COVID-19 pandemic work from home concept, confined primarily to IT sector hitherto, has now been introduced as a necessity even in the Railways.

Even with a little under 50 percent of manpower strength, the three in-service Departments of Mysuru Division, are effectively providing back-end support on issues related to manpower management, including disbursement of salaries and allowances, procurement of stores, notably critical equipment for medical staff engaged in the treatment of suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Stores Department has floated tenders for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), infrared thermometers, N-95 masks, hand sanitisers, etc., the total value of which is Rs.21.49 lakh.

The Accounts Department has passed 380 expenditure bills valued at over Rs.13 crore together with staff salary bills for March.

The settlement dues of staff attaining superannuation have been arranged in time without causing any distress whatsoever. Subscription under New Pension Scheme (NPS) as also the contribution from the employer has been processed on due dates.

The Personnel Department is ensuring that all the 2,500-plus or one-third of the total manpower count of Mysuru Division working round-the-clock for train operations and maintenance of assets are paid salaries as before with special emphasis on their well-being.

A 74-bed Isolation Ward for treating COVID-19 patients has also been opened in the Railway Hospital.

Plans are afoot to augment Isolation Wards requirement if situation warrants.

A special recruitment drive is underway for hiring additional doctors, staff nurses and pharmacists on contract basis to meet any emergent situations.

The robust e-office system introduced recently on Mysuru Division has helped in creating a near perfect virtual workplace which is turning out to an important tool in enforcing social distancing and promoting work from home.

SWR Mysuru DRM Aparna Garg has lauded the contribution of these Departments which are silently contributing in these testing times and expressed hope that staff will continue to give maximum productivity even from the environs of their home.

Garg also complimented the staff of Mysuru Division for donating one day salary as contribution under PM-CARES Fund which amounts to about Rs.78 lakh, according to a press release from Priya Shetty,

Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru.

