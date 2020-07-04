‘In spite of safety measures, no passengers take autos’
COVID-19, News

‘In spite of safety measures, no passengers take autos’

July 4, 2020

Rues auto driver Shekhar who has driver-passenger separation screen, handwash and hand-sanitiser in his auto

Mysore/Mysuru: Even weeks after auto-rickshaws were allowed to ply on the roads, most of the auto-rickshaw drivers are complaining that there are no takers for the ride at all.

Lack of work has worried Shekhar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Agrahara, who said, “I have taken all necessary precautionary measures to prevent spread of infection. I have kept hand wash liquid and sanitiser in my auto-rickshaw. Between the driver and passengers, there is a plastic screen now as a safety precaution. If passengers are not wearing masks, I frankly insist them to wear one. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the passenger seat. I also ask them to clean their hands with hand wash, which I have kept in my auto. I always use sanitisers before and after a ride to clean the seats and the screen separating the passenger and driver. But now a days, there are hardly any passengers.”

“Lockdown period was very tough for us as authorities did not allow autos to ply on the roads. There does not seem to be any respite from this pandemic, as day-by-day number of infected persons is increasing. Even after spending whole day in an auto stand, hardly we are able to earn Rs. 100 per day. If this situation continues, it would be very difficult to run our family,” he said.

“I have adopted all safety measures in both my autos. I would like to advise other auto-rickshaw drivers to follow these precautionary measures. I hope the situation will improve in the near future,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching