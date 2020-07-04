Government quarters near Jaladarshini reeks of stench

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government residential quarters adjacent to Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road has become home to parthenium, weeds, heaps of garbage, reptiles and stench, thanks largely due to poor maintenance and lack of regular cleaning.

Employees of Kannada and Culture Department, theatre repertory Rangayana and other Government Departments reside in these quarters which was built in 1985 as part of the First World Kannada Conference held in the city. The quarters has more than 80 houses, most of them occupied by D Group employees. The PWD, which is in charge of maintaining the quarters, seems to have completely neglected its responsibility.

Weeds and bushes have grown rampantly across the quarters which is also dotted with heaps of uncleaned garbage, which has led to unbearable stench emanating from the spot. Also, the place has become a home for venomous snakes and other stray animals.

The poor stormwater drain network has only compounded the problem. Besides, the quarters has become insecure as the compound wall was brought down when the Hunsur Road widening works was taken up. With no compound wall, the open space in the quarters which is filled with weeds and bushes, is being used for defecation by outside people.

Over a hundred Government employees from many Government Departments, including over 20 Rangayana artistes and students stay in these quarters. Many residents have complained that the quarters is getting waters supply only twice a week.

Despite several complaints of poor maintenance and lack of hygiene, the PWD authorities who are in charge of maintaining the quarters have turned deaf ears to them. However, thanks to the intervention of some influential persons, the PWD cleaned the weeds and bushes using an earth mover. But the shoddy work has left much to be desired as unwanted weeds and bushes have again started growing.

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that HRA (House Rent Allowance) is provided to the PWD on behalf of the Government servants, including Rangayana artistes, who are staying at this quarters. But the PWD seems to be careless on taking up maintenance works on a regular basis as proper upkeep of the quarters has become all the more important after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Besides, the authorities are yet to construct a compound wall after the old one was pulled down for road widening, he said and added that the PWD must take up regular cleaning and maintenance works at least now in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa blamed the PWD for the sorry sight of the quarters. Pointing out that he too has become a resident of the quarters after he became Rangayana Director, he said that he was appalled by the poor maintenance of these quarters.

Noting that he has written to the MP, MLA and the DC regarding the poor conditions in the quarters, he said that the quarters also lacked safety and security in the absence of the compound wall. The PWD and other people representatives should take note of the plight of the residents, Cariappa said and added that the residents can live in peace only if all these problems are addressed.