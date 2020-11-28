Let’s play: Cricketing activities begin after a gap of nearly 9 months
November 28, 2020

Mysuru: After a gap of nearly nine months, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru Zone, resumed its cricketing activities today, which were stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The pending matches of Sri M. Gopalaswami Memorial Tournament are being played at Gangothri Glades and SJCE Grounds here from this morning.

Speaking to SOM, KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor Sudhakar Rai said, “Only after having held a meeting with the Secretaries of all the Cricket Clubs and instructing them to adhere to the COVID guidelines, we have resumed cricket matches.”

All precautionary measures are in place and it is also the responsibility of the players to follow the guidelines in containing the spread of the pandemic, Sudhakar Rai said and added that before the start of the match, umpires will be briefing all the players about on-field and off-field behavior. Players now are asked to dress in cricket attire at their home and come to the field and use their own napkins/ towels, he added.

Stating that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) — use of sanitisers, temperature checks, ban on using saliva on the ball and so on — will be in place to ensure players’ safety, Rai said that players too must be responsible in following the guidelines.

Mentioning that spectators are allowed at the venue making sure that they maintain social distance, Rai informed that N. Ranga Rao and Sons will be providing sanitisers for free at the venue during the entire cricket matches.

Chamundi Vihar too open

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director Omprakash said: “Chamundi Vihar Stadium is open for public since Nov. 9. Though no tournaments are being conducted yet, the venue was open for practice sessions.”

Stating that many people who visit the Stadium for morning and evening walk give excuses that it is difficult to breathe by wearing mask, he said that it is everyone’s responsibility to contain the spread of the pandemic by following the guidelines and asked public to co-operate in this regard.

