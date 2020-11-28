Miscreants break car glass, flee with Rs. 10 lakh

November 28, 2020

Mysuru: Miscreants broke the windowpane of a car and made away Rs. 10 lakh kept in a bag on Vani Vilasa Mohalla Temple Road in city yesterday.

According to Police, Manoj Kumar, an owner of jewellery shop in Periyapatna, had brought Rs. 10 lakh cash in a bag to give it to his brother who too has a jewellery shop on Ashoka Road.

He parked his car in front a private bank on Temple Road at around 2 pm and went inside the building to collect the statement of account. When he returned after 45 minutes, he was shocked to see that the windowpane of the driver seat was broken and the bag containing Rs. 10 lakh was missing. Immediately, he informed the Police Control Room.

On receipt of information, V.V. Puram Police Inspector Arun came to the spot with his staff and conducted the mahazar.

Upon examining CCTVs installed in the building, the Police found the video footage of two youths coming on a motorcycle, breaking the car glass and escaping with the cash bag. The Cops are learnt to have collected definite clues and pinning the hopes of nabbing them soon.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Narasimharaja (NR) Division, M. Shivashankar visited the spot. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service. V.V. Puram Police have registered a case and are investigating.