Licenced gun owners asked to deposit arms at jurisdictional Police Stations
March 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Deputy Commissioner (DC) has asked all those who have a licence to keep guns to deposit them with the Police till the conclusion of Karnataka Assembly polls.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has issued an order to this effect on Mar. 29 and the order will be implemented in Mysuru district and city limits.

Those who possess guns and other firearms have to deposit their arms at their jurisdictional Police Stations. Carrying of weapons and explosives and using them for illegal activities have been banned from Mar. 29 till midnight of May 13, according to a press release from the DC.

