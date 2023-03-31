Vairamudi Utsava at Melukote

March 31, 2023

Lakhs to witness Kiritadharana Mahotsava at Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Vairamudi Utsava of Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district is being held grandly with several devotees thronging the Temple to witness the twelve-day Vairamudi Brahmotsava rituals which began on Mar. 27. The Utsava will end on Apr. 8

The Mandya District Administration has taken necessary steps to celebrate the Utsava in an organised manner.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna said that Kiritadharana Mahotsava will be held on Apr. 1 which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the State and outside.

“The Rajamudi and Vairamudi (crowns) will be taken from the District Treasury to Melukote and arrangements have been made for villagers to perform puja while the crowns are being taken to the Temple. From the Treasury it will be will be taken to Melukote Temple via Lakshminarayana Swamy Temple, Induvalu, Tubinakere, Ganangur, Shettyhalli, Kiranguru Bannimantap, Koodalakuppe Gate Darasaguppe, Pandavapura Railway Station, Kennalu, Pandavapura, Hiremarali Gate etc.,” he said.

The DC said that he has instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for drinking water facility for devotees as there is more humidity. “Water tankers will be refilled immediately. Bio-toilets, suitable arrangements for vehicle parking, battery operated vehicles for senior citizens and disabled persons to reach the Temple from the parking lot have also been made,” he added.

Dr. Gopalakrishna further said that he has sought information from the Officials about the arrangements made by the Health and Family Welfare Department with respect to medical staff and Ambulance facility, deploying of expert swimmers near the lakes.

“45 CCTV cameras has been installed at several places to keep an eye on all the activities happening in and around the Temple. Tight Police security will be provided. Eight LED lights have been installed at Utsava Road and there will be no power disruption. 150 special bus facilities have been made from Bengaluru, Mandya, Nagamangala and Mysuru, for devotees,” the DC said.

Schedule of rituals related to Vairamudi Brahmotsava

Apr. 1 : Kiritadharana Mahotsava – 8.30 pm

Apr. 2 : Prahallada Paripalana, Garuda Vahana, Vishesha Padiyetta

Apr. 3 : Gajendra Moksha, Aane Vasanta, Kudure Vahana, Aane Vahana and Vishesha Padiyetta

Apr. 4 : Sriman Maharathothsava Yatra Dhana, Rathotsava, Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy and Sri Ramanuja Abhisheka, Bangara Pallakki Utsava

Apr. 5 : Pangunyuttaram, Theppotsava, Dolotsava Kudure Vahana and Kallara Sulige

Apr. 6 : Sri Narayanaswamy Jayanthi, Sandhana Seve, Choornabhisheka, Avabrutha, Pattabhisheka, Pushpa Mantaparohana, Samarabhoopala Vahana, Padimale, Poornahuti, Shattumorai and Kumbha Prokshane

Apr. 7 : Sri Narayanaswamy Mahabhisheka, Pushpa Yaga, Kattalu Pradakshine, Hanumantha Vahana and Udbhasana Prabhanda

Apr. 8 : Mahabhisheka to Sri Ammanavarige and Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy, Sherti Seve and Kodai Tirunal Utsava.