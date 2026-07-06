Life is more important than files, says former Director of Jayadeva

July 6, 2026

Mysuru: Former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath said quality healthcare should be accessible to every section of society, irrespective of economic status, and stressed that compassion must remain at the heart of medical care.

Speaking on “The challenges in reaching medical facilities to people on the fringes of society” at the Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday, he said Jayadeva Hospital was established to provide world-class cardiac care to patients who cannot afford treatment at expensive private hospitals.

Referring to the Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, established in 2010, Dr. Manjunath said the institute was set up to cater to the cardiac healthcare needs of the Mysuru region while ensuring high-quality treatment for patients from all walks of life.

“To us, life is more important than patient files. Humanity is equally important, and Jayadeva Hospital has always functioned with that philosophy,” he said.

He noted that the institution, which began in Bengaluru, has since expanded its services to Mysuru, Kalaburagi and other centres to make specialised cardiac care accessible to more people.

Dr. Manjunath said awards, prizes and trophies pale in comparison to humanity and a clear conscience. “The true purpose of education is to bring joy and hope into the lives of others,” he said.

Emphasising the need to uphold human values, he said real human beings are those who wipe away the tears of others and work for the welfare of society.

“What the country needs is not merely a growing population, but a growing number of people guided by compassion and values,” he added.

Kalisu Foundation Founder M.M. Nikhilesh felicitated

In recognition of his efforts to establish libraries in Government Schools and promote a reading culture among children, M.M. Nikhilesh, Founder of the Kalisu Foundation, was felicitated at Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who lauded Nikhilesh’s contribution to education and literacy.

The ceremony was attended by Mysuru Literature Festival Founder-Director Shubha Sanjay Urs, Jaipur Literature Festival Founder Sanjay K. Roy, Nikhilesh’s wife K.S. Nagashree, son Arjun Shiv, mother N. Punyapavitra and father M.C. Mallikarjun.