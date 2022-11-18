Life threat to MLA Tanveer Sait: Former Corporator lodges Police complaint

November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing a person of issuing death threat to Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait on social media platform, former Corporator K.C. Shoukath Pasha has lodged a complaint against that person at Udayagiri Police Station yesterday.

In his complaint, Shoukath Pasha has stated that about three days ago, one Raghu of Sakleshpur in Hassan district had posted derogatory statements on social media on the MLA pertaining to the proposed installation of Tipu statue.

‘Raghu has posted that if the MLA does not tender his apology, his (MLA) place is fixed under the ground and has also posted provocative statements about Tipu Sultan,’ the complaint said.

Pointing out that the statements of Raghu had hurt the sentiments of the minority community and may disturb communal harmony, the former Corporator in his complaint has urged the Police to register an FIR against Raghu.

He also stated that this should be brought to the notice of the City Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner and legal action should be initiated against Raghu immediately.