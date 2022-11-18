‘Prajaprabhutva Mattu Mooru Mangagalu’ play to be staged tomorrow
News

November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s theatre group Rangantaranga will enact late writer Dr. Besagrahalli Ramanna’s play- ‘Prajaprabhutva Mattu Mooru Mangagalu’  in city on Nov.19, 26 and 27.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, former Rangayana Director C. Basavalingaiah said that the play is an adaptation from Dr. Besagarahalli Ramannaa’s four works- ‘Gandhi’, ‘Gandhi Santana’,’Dharma’ and ‘Prajaprabhutva Mattu Mooru Mangagalu’.

While the play will be staged at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises at 6.30 pm tomorrow (Nov.19), the second and third performances will take place at Natana Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar at 6.30 pm on Nov. 26 and 27. Entry fee is Rs.100, Basavalingaiah said adding that the play throws light on many facets of Democracy.

He further said that Dr. K.Y.Narayanaswamy has scored music for the play and H.K. Dwarakanath is the stage designer.

Rangantharanga founder Kirtiraj and others were present at the press meet.

