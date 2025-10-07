Lights out!

October 7, 2025

CESC goes into power-saving mode

No illumination on outer city areas

Illumination till Oct. 12 only in city centre

Mysuru: The dazzling Dasara illumination that bathed Mysuru in festive brilliance and drew lakhs of visitors is now being scaled back, with lighting along the city’s outer roads and circles switched off.

The move has left residents and business owners disappointed, saying the city’s glow has faded too soon. Many hope the full radiance will return.

However, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju clarified that the decision was made to curb excessive power consumption and prevent financial losses.

This year, Mysuru glittered under lights spanning 136 kilometres of roads and 118 traffic circles, transforming it into a visual spectacle for the Dasara festivities.

Although CESC had announced that the illumination would continue till Oct. 12, reports of partial shutdowns have sparked doubts over whether the plan is being curtailed.

Speaking to Star of Mysore last night, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda expressed concern: “Until yesterday, the lighting was excellent. But today, it’s patchy. Nearly half the lights haven’t been switched on. In some areas, they came on late, while in others, they weren’t lit at all. Despite assurances that the lights would remain till Oct. 12, this sudden change is disappointing.”

CESC Superintendent Engineer Sunil clarified that full illumination will continue in the city’s central areas, including the Jumboo Savari route and major circles, until Oct. 12. “Lights are being switched on at 7 pm in the heart of the city, which remains fully lit. However, outer zones are not being prioritised,” he said.

Wasteful and power-intensive

CESC MD Munigopal Raju reiterated that lights in Central Business District would remain, while those in outer localities were being withdrawn. “We are focusing on core areas where tourists gather. Lighting the outskirts is wasteful & power-intensive. We cannot afford such losses, so contractors have been instructed to turn off illumination in outer zones in phases,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s glowing avenues continue to pull massive crowds, causing severe traffic snarls across central roads and circles. On Monday evening, between 7 pm and 9 pm, movement around the Palace and Exhibition Grounds nearly came to a standstill.

Even after the Jumboo Savari procession, the tourist rush shows no signs of easing. Locals and visitors alike throng the illuminated streets, turning every junction into a bottleneck.