Like us, Flowers too Speak

Mysuru: The Dasara Flower Show at the Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad has been attracting large of number of visitors. This is year being the birth centenary of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the Dasara Flower Show Sub-Committee has created the replica of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) as the main attraction using about 6 lakh roses of different colours and variety.
The replica of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle has been created inside the Glass House where visitors are taking selfies and photographs along with their family members and loved ones.
The Committee has also created the replica of ISRO Launch Vehicle that was used during Chandrayaan-2 Mission and there is also the replica of Golden Throne for tourists to admire.
The Flower Show has over 15 lakh flower plants in 80,000 pots arranged symmetrically. There are also couple of floral vintage cars too draw everyone’s attention. Pictures of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar right from childhood days arranged chronologically featuring Wadiyar holding several positions is also interesting.
A special amusement park with many games has been setup for the children to enjoy and the display of Mallakhamba by Bagalkot team is a crowd-puller.
The entry fee for the Flower Show is Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 15 for children below 6 years. The Flower Show that concludes on Oct. 9 is open to public from 9 am to 7 pm every day.
