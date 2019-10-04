Like us, Flowers too Speak

October 4, 2019

Mysuru: The Dasara Flower Show at the Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad has been attracting large of number of visitors. This is year being the birth centenary of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the Dasara Flower Show Sub-Committee has created the replica of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) as the main attraction using about 6 lakh roses of different colours and variety.

Golden Throne made using thermocol with two caparisoned Dasara Elephants on either side.

The replica of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle has been created inside the Glass House where visitors are taking selfies and photographs along with their family members and loved ones.

One of the attractions at the flower show where most number of selfies are being clicked.

The Committee has also created the replica of ISRO Launch Vehicle that was used during Chandrayaan-2 Mission and there is also the replica of Golden Throne for tourists to admire.

A stall like structure created using ‘Nanjangud Rasabaale’ (Banana), ‘Mysuru Mallige’ (Jasmine) and Mysuru Vilyedele (Betel Leaves)’ which recently received Geographical Indication (GI) Tags.

The Flower Show has over 15 lakh flower plants in 80,000 pots arranged symmetrically. There are also couple of floral vintage cars too draw everyone’s attention. Pictures of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar right from childhood days arranged chronologically featuring Wadiyar holding several positions is also interesting.

Replica of Dasara Jumbo carrying Golden Howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside. Picture right: The 22 ft replica of ISRO Launch Vehicle used for Chandrayaan-2 created using 1.75 lakh roses.

A special amusement park with many games has been setup for the children to enjoy and the display of Mallakhamba by Bagalkot team is a crowd-puller.

The entry fee for the Flower Show is Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 15 for children below 6 years. The Flower Show that concludes on Oct. 9 is open to public from 9 am to 7 pm every day.

