Lions Club of Mysore South team installed
Photo News

Lions Club of Mysore South team installed

July 30, 2022

The installation ceremony of Lions Club of Mysore South for the year 2022-23 was held at Hotel President in city recently. Ln. H.S. Vinod Rashinkar  took oath as President, Ln. N.V. Sathish as 1st Vice-President, Ln. Ishwar Hegde as Secretary and Ln. Dr. Sridhar as Treasurer.  The new team was installed by chief guest Ln. Sathyaprakash Upadhay, Past Multiple Council Chairman and guest of honour Ln. K. Devegowda, Past District Governor of District 317A. Ln. Dr. Syed Ismail, Region Chairperson, Ln. T.V. Somaprabhu, Zone Chairperson and Club members were present.  Seen are (back row from left) Ln. Sridhar, Ln. Anthony Smith, Ln. Ishwar Hegde, Ln. Jagadeesh, Ln. N.V. Sathish, Ln. Sathish Babu, Ln. Rishab Dev, Ln. R.G. Shankar, Ln. H.G. Vittala, Ln. G.S. Sathosh, Ln. Y.N. Sathish, Ln. R.Y. Arun and Ln. Puneeth; (front row – from left): Ln. Nagesh Bargi, Ln. Rajan, Ln. Somaprabhu, Ln. Sowmya, Ln. Shilpa Santhosh, Ln. Smitha Devaiah, Ln. Navya Vinod, Ln. Vinod Rashinkar, Ln. K. Devegowda, Ln. Sathyaprakash Upadhay, Ln. Sriprakash, Ln. Dr. Syed Ismail, Ln. P.K. Somaiah, Ln. Ananth Kumar, Ln. Charian John, Ln. Subramanya and Ln. Ranjith Hegde.

