New team of Lions Club of Mysore Kuvempunagar

The installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Mysore Kuvempunagar President and office-bearers was held at a private hotel recently. Ln. N. Subramanya inducted two members. Ln. N. Mohan Kumar, second Vice-District Governor, administered the oath of office to Ln. D.N. Nagaraja Achar and his team. Picture shows (standing from left – front row) Lions Dr. N. Ramya, S. Nagamma, Rekukamba, Geetha Ganesh, Nagaratna and T.V. Raghothama Rao; (sitting from left) N. Subramanya, N. Mohan Kumar, D.N. Nagaraja Achar, L. Shivakumar, V.T. Chandrashekar and N. Shivaramu; (standing) S. Nagaraja, Nanjundegowda, Somashekar, Puttabasappa, Dr. C. Shivakumar, B. Huchaiah, Nagaraja, S. Yedurayya, C.B. Srishaila, Ganesh and K.S. Chandra Mohan.
