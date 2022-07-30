Officers of Rotary Mysore installed
Photo News

Officers of Rotary Mysore installed

July 30, 2022

Installation of officers of Rotary Mysore for the year 2022-23 was held at Hotel Pai Vista in city recently in the presence of a galaxy of Rotarians and guests. Rtn. PDG. M. Lakshminarayan was the Installing Officer and Dr. N. Muthukumar was the chief guest. Seen are (sitting from left) AG Rtn. S. Balachandar, Imm. Past President Rtn. S. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Installing Officer Rtn. PDG M. Lakshminarayan, chief guest  Dr. N. Muthukumar, Club President Rtn. K. Subramanya Rao and Secretary Rtn. N. Praveen; (standing from left) Jt. Secretary Rtn. G. Sanjay, Treasurer Rtn. K.C. Ponnanna, Vice-President & Web Master Rtn. Arun R. Belawadi, Vocational Service Director Rtn. K.N. Suhas, President-Elect Rtn. D. Ravishankar, Youth Service Director Rtn. Dr. Arjun Sachidanand, International Service Director Rtn. Veerappan Aiyappan, Club Service Director Rtn. M.N. Venkatesh and Community Service Director Rtn. Col. S. Ravi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching