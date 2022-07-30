Officers of Rotary Mysore installed

Installation of officers of Rotary Mysore for the year 2022-23 was held at Hotel Pai Vista in city recently in the presence of a galaxy of Rotarians and guests. Rtn. PDG. M. Lakshminarayan was the Installing Officer and Dr. N. Muthukumar was the chief guest. Seen are (sitting from left) AG Rtn. S. Balachandar, Imm. Past President Rtn. S. Ramachandra Raje Urs, Installing Officer Rtn. PDG M. Lakshminarayan, chief guest Dr. N. Muthukumar, Club President Rtn. K. Subramanya Rao and Secretary Rtn. N. Praveen; (standing from left) Jt. Secretary Rtn. G. Sanjay, Treasurer Rtn. K.C. Ponnanna, Vice-President & Web Master Rtn. Arun R. Belawadi, Vocational Service Director Rtn. K.N. Suhas, President-Elect Rtn. D. Ravishankar, Youth Service Director Rtn. Dr. Arjun Sachidanand, International Service Director Rtn. Veerappan Aiyappan, Club Service Director Rtn. M.N. Venkatesh and Community Service Director Rtn. Col. S. Ravi.
