‘FESTINIVA’ lifestyle expo begins

‘FESTINIVA,’ a two-day luxury, fashion and lifestyle exhibition, being inaugurated by Star of Mysore Executive Director Ralie Ganapathy at Wind Chimes in Nazarbad this morning. Others seen are Aninda Shetty, Indira Venkataraman, Suchita Sanjay, Shubha Sanjay Urs, students of Bogadi School and vendors taking part in the exhibition. The expo will be open for visitors today and tomorrow from 10 am to 8.30 pm. The proceeds will go towards providing infrastructure to Government Higher Primary School in Bogadi, Mysuru.
