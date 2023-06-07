Liquor prices hiked ?

June 7, 2023

No official word yet

Bengaluru: After approving five poll guarantees and at the same time imposing several conditions and eligibility criteria to obtain the benefits, the Congress Government in Karnataka has increased the prices of all brands of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer.

Reports from Bengaluru this morning said that the prices of liquor have been increased with immediate effect by Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 per bottle. There will also be an increase in the price of hard drinks including beer. The official confirmation on the hike, however, is awaited.

The price of Budweiser beer has increased from Rs. 198 to Rs. 220. The price of Kingfisher beer has been increased from Rs. 160 to Rs. 170. UB Premium rate has been increased from Rs. 125 to Rs. 135 and the strong variety will cost Rs. 135 instead of the earlier Rs. 130.

Meanwhile, Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka President S. Guruswamy, who is also the President of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Liquor Merchants Association, said that they have not received any communication on the price increase.

“If at all they have unilaterally increased the prices, it is a detrimental move that will affect the merchants, dealers and consumers. We will register our protest in the pre-budget meeting,” he said.