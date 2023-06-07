Extend Suburban Rail to Mysuru too: Minister Patil

June 7, 2023

Bengaluru: The Suburban Rail Project in Bengaluru is undergoing significant developments, with the potential to address traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the region.

Minister for Infrastructure Development, Commerce, and Industries, M.B. Patil has emphasised the need to extend the project beyond the city limits to the surrounding areas such as Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar. He said that connecting these districts to the State Capital will benefit lakhs of people and make the rail network a game-changer for the suburban regions.

During a review meeting yesterday with the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), responsible for executing the Bengaluru suburban rail project, Patil expressed his vision for expanding the existing corridors. Currently, the project consists of four corridors: ‘Sampige’ Line, ‘Mallige’ Line, ‘Parijaata’ Line, and ‘Kanaka’ Line. Construction work has commenced on the ‘Mallige’ Line, which stretches from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara.

In the ongoing Suburban Rail Project in Bengaluru, the first phase of construction is currently underway, with a proposed total cost of Rs. 15,767 crore. However, it has been acknowledged that the project, in its current form, has limited effectiveness.

In light of this, there is a strong recommendation to extend the project to include additional routes such as Ramanagara to Mysuru, Doddaballapur to Gauribidanur-Hindupur, and Chikkaballapur to Kolar. The Minister asked the officers to revise the plan and submit a new proposal before the Board.

Currently, the suburban rail project is primarily focused on reaching areas within Bengaluru, including Ramanagara, Chikkabanavara, Doddaballapur and Whitefield. However, since these locations are already part of the city, it is essential to extend the suburban rail facility to cities within a hundred-kilometre radius of the capital.

This would enable the seamless movement of people employed by industries in Bengaluru from these neighbouring towns on a daily basis. Furthermore, this expansion is expected to address the issues of migration and alleviate traffic congestion in the region.

By providing convenient and efficient transportation options to the surrounding cities, the suburban rail project aims to facilitate the daily commute of workers to Bengaluru’s industries. This strategic approach would not only enhance connectivity but also reduce the strain on the city’s infrastructure caused by increased migration.

Additionally, the Minister engaged in a detailed exchange of ideas with the Boston Consultancy Group, the knowledge partner of the Department of Industries, to explore industrial projects that can be undertaken in the State over the next five years.