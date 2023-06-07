Karnataka nurses celebrate International Nurses Day on Mt. Rumtu in Himalayas

June 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As a fitting tribute to the nursing community, who rendered tireless services during COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger Adventure Foundation (TAF), in association with The Mountain Goat, under the patronage of Ladies Circle India and Diya Foundation, had organised a trekking expedition to Himalaya in Kullu Valley in Himachal Pradesh from May 5 to 18. There were 40 participants from Karnataka including 12 nurses and 28 trekkers from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The programme was sponsored by 109 donors to the tune of Rs. 8.34 lakh, with major chunk from Ladies Circle India, according to DSD Solanki of TAF. Every participants had a story to narrate of their own, for it was once in a lifetime experience for them.

“The trekking team reported to Chheti Base Camp located amidst apple orchard and mountains which will simply mesmerise you as you wake up seeing the mountains in golden glow that was the charm of the Base Camp. I was wondering what more is awaited as we climb up,” recalled Jayalakshmi, a staff nurse from CFTRI Dispensary.

“The trek started from Chheti Base Camp to Bijalee Mahadev where one can view the spectacular view of Kullu Valley and Parvati Valley and Bhuntar Airport. Specially the night view is a sight to behold, as you see the stars above and the lights below which simply mesmerises any soul,” said Agatha Smitha D’Souza, a Nursing Officer from District Hospital, Mysuru.

On May 11, trekkers passed through a huge chunk of glaciers en route summit camp — Dhora Nala or Dhora Valley. Though walking in the glaciers was little daisy and tricky too, nevertheless it was good experience, said Ujwal Shailendra Rao, a woman entrepreneur of Mysuru.

On May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale celebrated as International Nursing Day by nursing fraternity was celebrated at the top of Mt. Rumtu. A total of 12 nurses were drawn from various parts of Karnataka like Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar and Ballari. They hoisted the National Flag along with Expedition Flags and also commemorated the 70th anniversary of First Ascent to the Mount Everest by the Edmund Hillary & Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

That was the day to reckon said Sister Reena Jyoti of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who was happy to make into the books of adventure, becoming the first to celebrate International Nursing Day in an unique way atop the mountains.

The summit of Mt. Rumtu which is at a height of 14,000 feet approx is between Kullu & Parvati Valley in Manali Region. The beautiful Pass offers fabulous views of Deo Tibba peak, Pir Panjal, Parvati, Tiger Thatch, Ali Ratni, Inderasan and Priyadarshini Ranges, said Dr. Tanushree Jena, a Gynaecologist from Nanjangud.

Geetha Madhu Kiran, a nurse from Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, said: “never in my life I had dreamt of coming here, but still I feel I am in my dreams. I have done it coinciding with the International Nursing Day which will be remembered forever.”

The climb from Dhora Valley to summit and next camp was not that easy, especially while climbing in the valley and the descend was a herculean task as the snow was soft and the legs were going kneedeep. It was unimaginable as the previous batches had come back without the summit and it was challenging to pass through the Pass. Once it so happened that while steering the group my foot went down hip deep and I lost my shoes and had to move further with poncho been wrapped around the foot and didn’t lose the josh and moved further, said Punitha Pradeep, a trekker who had climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2022 and was steering the group from the front.

But nevertheless it was snow and snow everywhere and by the time we reached the camp it was 7 pm in the evening and we were all waiting for the porters to come so that we could camp. But alas let me tell you the hardship we see in the mountains is different from the plains as we see the porters who carry loads and pitch the tent and everything was ready in 10 minutes, recalled Dr. Farh Sahikh, a Dentist from Nanjangud.

“I have trekked thrice on this range, but this was the first time I encountered so much of snow, making expedition tougher,” said Anil Kumar, Founder-Chairman of TAF.

The trekkers also went on paragliding at Garsar and paid obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar. They also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to watch the Change of Guard Ceremony, followed by Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Rashtrapati Bhavan Main Building, National Police Memorial, Attari and Hussainiwala border.

Earlier, the team was flagged off by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on May 3 in Bengaluru. Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Empowerment & Sports Dr. Shalini Rajneesh and ADGP S. Ravi, Principal Secretary to Home Department, had wished the team of trekkers.

Before going on trekking, the team was trained extensively by Harshavardhan, Nanjunda Swamy, A. Anil Kumar and Punitha Pradeep for more than a month at various places like Bettadapura Hill, Chamundi Hill, Kabini Backwaters, Kunti Betta, Manasagangothri campus, Kukkarahalli Lake and culminated with a run, where the trekkers ran for about 10 kms to finish in 80 minutes to qualify for the expedition.

The programme was coordinated by R. Santosh of TAF and Namrata Shenoy of Diya Foundation.