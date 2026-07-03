Lokayukta Police trap surveyor 
News

Lokayukta Police trap surveyor 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police have trapped a surveyor while he was accepting bribe from a land owner to issue Tatkal Podi for an agricultural land. 

The surveyor has been identified as Jayaprakash, from the Office of the Assistant Director of Land Records in Nanjangud.  

He was caught while receiving the bribe money at Dattagalli in city yesterday. 

Jayaprakash had demanded Rs. 1.2 lakh from the land owner to provide Tatkal Podi for an agricultural land in Nanjangud taluk. The land owner, who obliged on the other hand, lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta Police. 

Yesterday afternoon, Jayaprakash was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount near a hotel at Dattagalli.  

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh said that the land owner, accusing the surveyor of demanding bribe, had lodged a complaint. A complaint was received and a case was registered. The Lokayukta Police conducted an operation and arrested Jayaprakash, the SP added.     

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