News

Lokayukta raids Excise Offices

July 11, 2026

Records related to Dattagalli restobar seized; Rs. 15,000 unaccounted cash seized from Excise Zone Office

Mysuru: Lokayukta Police raided Excise Department Offices including that of Deputy Commissioner (DC), in the city yesterday and seized various records related to the resto-bar at Dattagalli in city, where a fatal fire mishap occurred on June 15, leaving two cooks dead & injuring six persons including the owner and customers.

Lokayukta Police, who had filed a suo motu case with regard to the fire mishap, had formed four teams, which raided the offices of Excise DC, Sub-Division office and four range offices and inspected various records. Unaccounted Rs. 15,000 cash was also seized from one of the Zone Offices, said a Lokayukta source.

During the time of raid, the entry for general public into those offices was prohibited.

The staff was also restrained from stepping out of the office and were subjected to enquiry.

The raid that began at 11.30 am stretched up to nine hours, concluding at around 8 pm,                           it is said.

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