Lokayukta raids target 10 officials in dawn search

November 25, 2025

Coordinated operation targets Hootagalli CMC Revenue Inspector and Kodagu PWD AEE

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation today, Lokayukta officials carried out simultaneous raids at ten locations across the State, targeting the houses and offices of several Government officials. Searches and inspections are currently underway.

The raids follow allegations that certain officials have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Mysuru, Bannur, T. Narasipur, Madikeri and Kushalnagar were among key locations covered. Officials said, a detailed update on operation would be released by evening. The houses, offices and relatives’ residences of Hootagalli City Municipal Council Revenue Inspector C. Ramaswamy & Public Works Department (PWD) Asst. Executive Engineer (AEE) D.M. Girish were among those searched.

Acting under the direction of Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, a team led by Lokayukta Dy.SP Shailendra raided Ramaswamy’s homes in Bannur and T. Narasipur at 6 am. Ramaswamy was present at his Bannur residence, while officials simultaneously searched the house of a close relative in T. Narasipur.

At 10 am, sleuths also inspected the Hootagalli CMC office, visiting the section where Ramaswamy functioned. Shelves were opened and documents were scrutinised thoroughly.

Similarly, a second team headed by Chamarajanagar Lokayukta Dy.SP Dinakar Shetty raided the homes and offices of AEE Girish. His offices in Madikeri and Kushalnagar were searched, while both his houses in Vijayanagar Third Stage, Mysuru, were raided at 6 am.

Evaluation of assets

Lokayukta officers told Star of Mysore that they are in the process of identifying bank accounts, locker details and the value of movable and immovable properties, including gold and diamonds. The total estimated value of assets seized will be revealed in the evening.

Officials who came under today’s Lokayukta raids include RTO Superintendent Kumaraswamy from Electronics City in Bengaluru; City Municipal Council Chief Accounts Officer Puttaswamy from Mandya; Prem Singh, Chief Engineer of the Krishna Upper Bank Project in Bidar; Karnataka University Associate Professor Subhash Chandra from Dharwad and Senior Examiner Satish of the Government Veterinary Clinic at Hulagola in Dharwad.

In addition, the homes and offices of FDA Officer C.N. Lakshmipathi of Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Medical College in Shivamogga, APMC Deputy Director J. Prabhu from Davangere and Executive Engineer Shekappa from the Project Director’s Office in Haveri.

Recently, in connection with similar allegations of illegal wealth accumulation, Lokayukta officials conducted raids at 48 locations linked to 12 Government officers across various departments. Assets worth approximately Rs. 38.10 crore were unearthed during that operation, an official statement confirmed.