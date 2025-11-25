Safety devices by Mysuru PU student shine at NCERT expo

November 25, 2025

Teacher Venkatesh and H.S. Vidya with ‘Certificates of Participation’ at NCERT expo for displaying anti-alcohol helmet and drowsiness alert glasses.

Mysore/Mysuru: A remarkable innovation by H.S. Vidya, a student from Mysuru’s rural background, has earned her a place at the 52nd National Children’s Science Exhibition (NCSE) 2025. Organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training – NCERT and the School Education Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the event buzzed with curiosity, innovation and the joy of scientific discovery.

Vidya has designed a helmet with a blinking light that activates if worn after consuming alcohol and a pair of glasses that alert drivers if they begin to doze off while driving.

Her invention was selected at the National exhibition held from Nov. 18 to 23 at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Shyamala Hills, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Currently pursuing her I year PUC Science at Maharani’s PU College, Mysuru, Vidya was chosen for the National expo based on her earlier work at Hundipura Government High School in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar.

Only two students from Karnataka

Notably, only two students from Karnataka were selected for the National-level event, both of them girls from Government Schools. The event aimed to provide children with a platform to nurture their natural curiosity and creativity and to help them experience science and mathematics in everyday life. The main theme of 2025 expo was ‘Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.’

Students from 230 schools displayed stalls focused on food, health and hygiene, transportation and communication, natural farming, disaster management, mathematical modelling, computational thinking, waste management and resource management.

Kannada medium student

Under the guidance of her high school teacher Venkatesh, Vidya developed the model and presented it at the expo. The daughter of farmers Sadashivappa and Nagamani, Vidya excelled in her SSLC (Kannada medium) exams with distinction before moving on to PU studies.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vidya expressed gratitude to her teachers and college staff for their encouragement and financial support. “My high school teacher, Venkatesh, motivated me to pursue this scientific model. At the State-level expo last month, I got second place, which led to my selection for National stage. Out of 26 student models submitted as videos, mine was chosen,” she said.

Her mentor Venkatesh explained that NCERT expo involved four stages — taluk, district, divisional and State — before reaching National-level. At the final selection held in Bengaluru’s Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), Vidya and another student from Chikkaballapur were chosen to represent Karnataka at the expo.