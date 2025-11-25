UoM VC launches souvenir ‘Scholar of the Ages’

November 25, 2025

Centennial Celebration of Prof. B. Sheik Ali

Mysore/Mysuru: To commemorate the remarkable legacy of Prof. B. Sheik Ali (Founder Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities) on his centennial celebration, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. N.K. Lokanath launched ‘Scholar of the Ages,’ a souvenir at a function organised by the Management of SSE Trust at Maulana Azad B.Ed College in city recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Lokanath stressed the importance of conducting research with expertise and precision, highlighting its impact on societal growth and emphasised the meticulous contributions of Prof. Sheik Ali to academia and the society.

Prof. Syed Akheel Ahmed, who was the guest of honour, traced the remarkable background of Prof. Sheik Ali.

He also shed light on Prof. Sheik Ali’s impactful work in uplifting the community in the slum area of Ghousianagar, showcasing his dedication to social betterment alongside academic excellence.

Convener Dr. Zakir Hussain explained the significance of the souvenir and urged those present to emulate the values of Jnana (Knowledge), Vidya (Learning) and Prema (Love), as exemplified by Prof. Sheik Ali.

Following the ceremony, the guests were taken for a demonstration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), adding a practical and life-saving element to the academic tribute.