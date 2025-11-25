Relief for pedestrians as Police clear footpaths

November 25, 2025

Public seeks city-wide action

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting on a series of complaints from the public about petty shops and roadside vendors encroaching footpaths across the city, the City Police have launched footpath-encroachment clearance drives in all Police Station limits.

On Sunday, Krishnaraja (KR) Police — both Traffic and Civil — swung into action after receiving complaints that vendor carts and makeshift stalls continued to occupy footpaths and spill onto the roads in Nanjumalige, inconveniencing pedestrians, commuters and residents.

The unchecked encroachment had worsened traffic movement and created hazardous conditions that have even resulted in fatal accidents. Officers cleared the encroachments and placed barricades to prevent vendors from returning, while also creating space for organised vehicle parking.

Yesterday, Devaraja Police carried out similar operations on Narayana Shastri Road and in front of Junior Maharani’s College. Along with clearing obstructions, officers advised motorists to park their vehicles in a disciplined manner and installed barricades to deter future encroachments. Similar clearance drives were carried out in other Police jurisdictions as well.

Meanwhile, members of the public — while appreciating the action — urged the Police to prioritise clearing the full stretch of footpath vendors on Sayyaji Rao Road, where pedestrians are forced onto the busy roadway, risking their lives.

Footpath and a part of the road encroached by vendors at Nanjumalige Circle. Picture right shows the encroachments cleared by the Police on Sunday.

They also demanded stricter and more regular monitoring of parking on Bamboo Bazar Road, where haphazardly parked vehicles disrupt smooth traffic flow.

They said that vehicles especially four-wheelers were being parked haphazardly in front of hotels on this busy stretch which was disrupting smooth traffic flow. Residents stressed that the drive should not be a one-day exercise and called for constant vigil and penalties not just for ‘No Parking’ violations but also for unruly, obstructive parking across the city.