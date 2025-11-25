Viveka Gatha brings Swami Vivekananda alive

November 25, 2025

AI-backed novel event recreates sequences highlighting Swami’s meeting with Mysore’s Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar X

Curtains fall on four-day centenary celebrations of RK Ashram, Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day Centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Ashram, Mysuru, Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) and Silver Jubilee celebrations of Viveka Prabha magazine, concluded with a unique ‘Viveka Gatha’ event yesterday.

Viveka Gatha, a blend of singing, music, drama and dance ballet, powered by sequences created with the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI), was staged at the stadium of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, at the Ashram premises in Yadavagiri, to the applause of the gathering.

The concept and direction of the event was by Karthik Sargur and music score by Praveen D. Rao. An ensemble of 50 and odd artistes, including the singers and dancers, enacted the profound personality of Vivekananda. The sequences included the apt recreation of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Mysuru and his meeting with the then Maharaja of Mysore Kingdom, Chamaraja Wadiyar X.

Earlier, in his address to the gathering, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji described Swami Vivekananda as not just a modern saint with a spiritual awakening, but a modern scientist. The genius can be best understood, with his address and the principles embodied in his lifetime.

“Deep we understand such a Mahatma, we can become aware of ways to understand self,” Swamiji added.

“Viveka Memorial is coming up in the city and many are aware of the efforts and struggle behind this gigantic task, undertaken by Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru. It is due to the unwavering grit shown by Swami Muktidanandaji, by taking along the protagonists and antagonist, by handling the otherwise melee atmosphere with impeccable efficacy, that the very Memorial is now becoming a reality. We should be thankful to the revered personality,” said Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Swami Muktidanandaji, in his speech, described ‘Viveka Gatha’ event as a reflection of upcoming ‘Viveka Memorial.’ What is significant is, to derive inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and bring changes in the society and nation.

Hundreds of monks, devotees and students witnessed the event.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda; former VCs of University of Mysore, Dr. J. Shashidhar Prasad, Prof. G. Hemanth Kumar; Tarini Chidananda Gowda; President of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra, Prof. C. Naganna; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader M. Venkatram; Secretary of Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions R. Vasudev Bhat; Secretary of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Old Boys Association, Dr. Sujay Kumar; former Secretaries K. Narendra and N.R. Ashok and others were present.