Viveka Yatre taken out on major city roads

November 23, 2025

Four-day centenary celebrations of RK Ashram to conclude tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the centenary year celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Ashram, Mysuru, Viveka Yatre was taken out on a grand scale, in major thoroughfares of the city yesterday.

The Yatre, including hundreds of followers of Ramakrishna Mission, was flagged off from the Viveka Memorial on Narayan Shastri Road in city.

The idol of Lord Sri Krishna playing the flute, along with a cow, was placed on a chariot, specially decorated for the occasion. The idol of Swami Vivekananda was carried in a vehicle. An individual, dressed as Swami Vivekananda, was the cynosure of all eyes at the procession.

The Yatre passed through Devaraj Urs Road, Dewan’s Road, Shivarampet and Santhepet, before culminating near Sadvidya School.

Prior to Viveka Yatre, former MLC G. Madhusudan addressed the gathering at the premises of Sadvidya School.

“India, is inching towards becoming a Vishwaguru, the foundation for which was laid precisely by the popular address of Swami Vivekananda at Chicago Convention. The India, at present, is focused on development, becoming an economically empowered nation. The present generation, especially the students, should involve in understanding and practicing the message of Swami Vivekananda,” asserted G. Madhusudhan.

Picture shows an individual dressed as Swami Vivekananda, the idols of Swami Vivekananda and Lord Sri Krishna being taken out in the procession.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, the Hindu Sanatana Dharma is stronger, which is evident with this ongoing event of the Ashram, which is indeed a matter of praise.

“The India and Indians are specially recognised, the credit of which goes to Swami Vivekananda, for playing a pivotal role in making Indians proud, earning immense respect. The life of Swami Vivekananda is a model for us Indians and it is our duty to remember the great personality daily,” observed Srivatsa.

The 4-day celebrations will conclude tomorrow with ‘Samarpana Samavesha,’ a symbolic offering of 100 years of service to Bhagavan Sri Ramakrishna and ‘Viveka Gatha,’ a multimedia cultural event on the making of Vivekananda & his inspiring message.