Horse trading going on within ruling Congress: BJP MLC

November 25, 2025

BJP to celebrate Constitution Diwas from Nov. 26

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that horse trading is going on within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who is also the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, said that the Congress Government is mired in corruption and had turned a blind eye to the people’s problems and burning issues bothering the State.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, he wondered how the number of MLAs supporting Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had gone up sharply in recent days, from just about 20 in the beginning to over 65 now.

“Just like we have sugarless coffee on tables, Dalit leaders in the Congress have become powerless. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has evolved a plan for preventing any Dalit leader from becoming the CM. Power sharing is not easy in the Congress and it seems that even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has become helpless in solving the leadership tussle in Karnataka,” he said adding that the Congress High Command has become a ‘No Command.’

Constitution Day

Pointing out that the BJP is celebrating Constitution Day from Nov.26 to Dec.6 across the country, he chided the Congress for unfairly labelling the BJP as anti-Constitutional and anti-Dalit.

Asserting that the Congress should learn from the BJP on following the Constitution, Narayanaswamy maintained that the Congress was playing tantrums in the name of the Constitution, when the fact is that it had unleashed Emergency on citizens of the country.

“The Congress, which boasts of protecting the Constitution and carrying forward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, did not put the photos of Dr. Ambedkar in its Party Offices. Also, the Congress Government at the Centre did not confer Dr. Ambedkar the country’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ despite ruling the country for decades post-independence. Now the party’s claims on protecting the Constitution is a farce,” he said adding that it is the Congress that is killing Dalit leadership through slow poison.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, State OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President K.N. Subbanna and others were present at the press meet.