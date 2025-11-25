PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

November 25, 2025

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning hoisted the saffron flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir during the sacred ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ ceremony, marking the formal completion of the temple’s construction. Calling it a moment of historic healing, he said, “The wounds and pain of centuries are healing today.”

Modi said, Ayodhya was witnessing another epoch-making moment, with a 500-year-old resolve being fulfilled, adding that the entire nation and the world were immersed in Ram.

Modi was joined by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath during the flag-hoisting ritual. The event took place during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat,’ a period regarded as auspicious in Hindu tradition.

The rituals were performed by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi and South India, under the guidance of noted Kashi Scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.

The right-angled triangular flag features the image of a radiant sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, along with the sacred ‘Om’ and the depiction of a Kovidara tree. In scriptural tradition, the raising of the dhwaja signifies the victory of dharma over adharma.

According to PM’s Office, the sacred saffron flag will carry “a message of dignity, unity and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.” The flag was hoisted atop a shikhar built in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota has been designed in South Indian architectural style, reflecting architectural diversity.

The ceremony took place on Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat of Sri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.

The date also coincides with the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, adding further spiritual significance.

Ayodhya city was spruced up for the event, with roads cleaned, new signage installed and sanitation teams carrying out extensive maintenance works.

PM Modi had presided over the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on Jan. 22, 2024.

He had earlier laid the foundation stone for the temple in August 2020, nearly a year after the Supreme Court handed over the 2.77-acre disputed site for the construction of the Ram Mandir.