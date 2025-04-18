Lorry strike called off as Minister brokers truce

April 18, 2025

Bengaluru: The lorry operators who had gone on an indefinite strike called off their protest, following the successful talks with Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy here yesterday (Apr. 17).

The lorry operators had suspended their operations, since Apr. 14 midnight, demanding the roll back in hike in diesel price, slash in increased toll charges and prevention of harassment at the hands of Regional Transport Officers (RTO) to name a few, among several other demands. However, following the assurance, they decided to resume operations after three days of the strike.

President of Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association G.R. Shanmukhappa, who announced the withdrawal of the strike to media persons said that, while the talks held with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had failed to arrive on a consensus, the talks held with Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy was fruitful.

The Minister has assured to address the demands related to hike in goods transportation charges among others, but refrained from considering the demands related to roll back in hike in diesel price and toll charges.