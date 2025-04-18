Two riders killed

April 18, 2025

Nanjangud/Bylakuppe: In separate incidents two riders lost their lives in road accidents at Nanjangud and Bylakuppe.

In the first incident, a two-wheeler rider lost his life after ramming into a parked truck near United Breweries Ltd. at Tandya Industrial Area in Nanjangud on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar (36), a resident of Toremavu village in the taluk. Praveen, an employee of Carlsberg India Private Limited, after finishing his work was proceeding on his bike to his home. It is learnt that Praveen was riding his bike fast as it was about to rain.

Due to lorry strike, a truck loaded with goods was parked on the roadside in front of United Breweries Ltd. and Praveen reportedly rammed his bike into the truck resulting in him sustaining serious injuries and breathing his last on the spot, Traffic Police said.

Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Raju and staff, visited the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to the Government Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. Nanjangud Traffic Police have registered a case.

In the second incident, a two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries when a truck hit the bike he was riding at Koppa village in Periyapatna taluk yesterday.

While the deceased has been identified as Syamil (22), of Kadaganahalli village in Madikeri taluk, the injured pillion rider is Naveen, aged 26.

Syamil and his friend Naveen were riding on a motorbike to Kushalnagar via Koppa when a lorry coming from Kushalnagar hit the bike killing Syamil on the spot and injuring Naveen seriously. Naveen is admitted to Kushalnagar General Hospital.